Lady Lions’ Davis Falls Short at Prelims

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Southeastern Louisiana freshman Ashley Davis came

up short of qualifying on the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor

Track & Field East Preliminaries on Saturday.

Davis, competing in her first preliminaries, finished 32nd in the

shot put at 49 feet, 10 inches at the meet, held at the University of

Kentucky Track and Field Facility.

The top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA Division I National

Championships, scheduled for June 6-10 in Eugene, Oregon.

“She would have had to have been at her best and some to do it and

for a freshman in those conditions, it’s really hard to do it,”

Southeastern head coach Sean Brady said. “She’s now been at the meet

and it will be a different outcome for her next time. She had a hugely

successful freshman season and she will be back.”

Three Lions had already qualified for Nationals. Senior Alex Young

advanced to his second outdoor Nationals with a first-place finish in

the hammer throw with a mark of 233-1 on Thursday. Senior Andre

Colebrook set a school record in placing fifth in the 400-meter

hurdles in 50.14 seconds Friday. Junior Devin King is going to Eugene

for the second straight year after qualifying third in the pole vault

Friday with a height of 17-6.5.

“Those are guys we expected to get through and they did,” Brady

said. “Not only did they get through, they looked good doing it. They

performed well. People knew who Southeastern was while we were there.

We had a small squad but people took notice.”