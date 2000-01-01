Lady Lions’ Davis Falls Short at Prelims
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Southeastern Louisiana freshman Ashley Davis came
up short of qualifying on the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor
Track & Field East Preliminaries on Saturday.
Davis, competing in her first preliminaries, finished 32nd in the
shot put at 49 feet, 10 inches at the meet, held at the University of
Kentucky Track and Field Facility.
The top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA Division I National
Championships, scheduled for June 6-10 in Eugene, Oregon.
“She would have had to have been at her best and some to do it and
for a freshman in those conditions, it’s really hard to do it,”
Southeastern head coach Sean Brady said. “She’s now been at the meet
and it will be a different outcome for her next time. She had a hugely
successful freshman season and she will be back.”
Three Lions had already qualified for Nationals. Senior Alex Young
advanced to his second outdoor Nationals with a first-place finish in
the hammer throw with a mark of 233-1 on Thursday. Senior Andre
Colebrook set a school record in placing fifth in the 400-meter
hurdles in 50.14 seconds Friday. Junior Devin King is going to Eugene
for the second straight year after qualifying third in the pole vault
Friday with a height of 17-6.5.
“Those are guys we expected to get through and they did,” Brady
said. “Not only did they get through, they looked good doing it. They
performed well. People knew who Southeastern was while we were there.
We had a small squad but people took notice.”
