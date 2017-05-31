Southeastern Earns NCAA Regional At-Large Bid

HAMMOND, La. – For the second consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana baseball program has earned an at-large bid into the NCAA postseason and will face the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Southeastern (36-20) earns the highest seed in program history and will be the No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional, facing No. 3-seeded Rice (30-28) in the opening round. The Regional also includes top-seeded LSU (43-17), the No. 4 national seed, and No. 4-seeded Texas Southern (20-32).

It is the program’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Division I tournament and third in the past four seasons. The Lions also earned Regional bids in 1992 and 1994.

Every game of the Baton Rouge Regional will be carried live on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN3. It is accessible online at www.WatchESPN.com, and on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN and ESPN apps. Games can also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV and the Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Sling TV, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All of Southeastern's postseason games can be heard in the Hammond, Louisiana, area on KSLU 90.9 FM, and worldwide online or through the TuneIn Radio app (search for KSLU). Fans can keep up with the game through live statistics or by following @SLUathletics on Twitter.

Links for audio, video and stats can be found on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

The Southeastern Louisiana Athletic Ticket Office is compiling a waiting list for the possibility to purchase Regional tickets. Purchasing priority will be given to baseball season ticket holders and Diamond Club members. Inclusion on the waiting list does not guarantee tickets will be available for purchase.

Fans wishing to place their names on the waiting list can contact the ticket office by calling 985-549-5466 or visiting the Dugas Center for Southeastern Athletics, located on the corner of W. Dakota St. and Galloway Dr. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The NCAA Selection Committee set the entire 64-team bracket through both the Super Regionals and the first round of the Men's College World Series, and will not reseed the field after play begins. All 16 Regionals will take place from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5.

There are 31 Division I conferences that received an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The 71st Men's College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.