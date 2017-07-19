Southeastern Set to Participate in Southland Football Media Day

HOUSTON, Texas – Southeastern Louisiana head football coach Ron Roberts, senior defensive back Max Lyons and senior offensive lineman Travis Romero will represent the Lions at the Southland Conference Football Media Day, set for Thursday at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Press conferences and student-athlete interviews will air live on ESPN3, with the morning broadcast beginning at 9 a.m. CT and afternoon show starting at 1:15 p.m.Southeastern will be featured from 1:15-1:40 p.m. and the afternoon session will be able to be viewed at http://www.espn.com/watch/_/id/3099872/2017-southland-football-media-day

The show will be hosted by Southland play-by-play voice Randy McIlvoy, sports director for Houston’s KPRC-TV. He will be joined by sideline reporter Tatum Everett, who also serves as sports director for Shreveport’s KTBS-TV.

The day will open with comments from Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s trio of head coach and two student-athletes.

Student-athletes will also take part in social media segments, which fans can follow live on the Southland Conference Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The ESPN3 broadcast is available via watchespn.com and the ESPN app. Archived video of each team’s press conference and select quotes from each attendee will be made available after the conclusion of Media Day at http://sland.social/mediaday17

Roberts enters his sixth season at the helm of the Southeastern program, having led the Lions to a 36-24 overall record and a 29-11 mark in Southland Conference play during his tenure. The 2013 Southland Conference Coach of the Year has led SLU to four conference winning seasons, including consecutive league titles and playoff appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Lyons, a preseason second team All-Southland Conference performer, made an immediate impact in his debut season in Hammond. The Los Angeles, California native earned honorable mention All-Southland recognition after finishing second on the team with 73 tackles and leading the conference with three fumble recoveries in his first season out of Santa Monica College.

Romero will be representing SLU at Football Media Day approximately half an hour from his hometown of Manvel, Texas. A stalwart on the offensive line during his Southeastern career, Romero has earned All-Southland Conference honors each of the past two seasons. Romero will team with sophomore Shaq McClain and senior Michael Vick to give SLU a formidable interior offensive line.

The Lions will officially report to campus on July 31 with the first practice set for August 1. Southeastern returns 47 letterwinners from a season ago, when SLU finished 7-4 overall and 7-2 in Southland Conference play. The Lions won six of their final seven games, including the last three contests of 2016.

Southeastern opens the 2017 season with a 6 p.m. contest at FBS in-state opponent UL Lafayette on Sept. 2. SLU will welcome Bethune-Cookman for a 7 p.m. contest onSept. 9 to open up its five-game home schedule at Strawberry Stadium.

Southland Conference Football Media Day

Thursday, July 20 – Hilton-Americas Houston – Houston, Texas

All Times Central

9 – 9:25 a.m.

Main Stage: Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

9:30-9:55 a.m.

Main Stage: Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe

Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Nicholls student-athletes Stephen LeBouef and Christian Boutte

Social Media Suite/Local TV: Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

10 – 10:25 a.m:

Main Stage: UIW head coach Larry Kennan Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: UIW student-athletes Quandre Washington and Jamari Gilbert

Social Media Suite/Local TV: Nicholls coach and student-athletes

10:30-10:55 a.m.

Main Stage: Northwestern State head coach Jay Thomas Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Northwestern State student-athletes J.D. Almond and Dannie Harmon Social Media Suite/Local TV: UIW coach and student-athletes

11-11:25 a.m.

Main Stage: Central Arkansas head coach Steve Campbell Main Stage/ESPN 3 Set: Central Arkansas student-athletes George Odom and Hayden Hildebrand Social Media Suite/Local TV: Northwestern State coach and student-athletes

11:30-11:55 a.m. Main Stage: Abilene Christian head coach Adam Dorrel Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Abilene Christian student-athletes De’Andre Brown and Sam Denmark Social Media Suite/Local TV: UCA coach and student-athletes

1:15-1:40 p.m.

Main Stage: Southeastern Louisiana head coach Ron Roberts

Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Southeastern Louisiana student-athletes Max Lyons and Travis Romero

Social Media Suite/Local TV: ACU coach and student-athletes

1:45 – 2:10 p.m. Main Stage: Stephen F. Austin head coach Clint Conque Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Stephen F. Austin student-athletes Tamrick Pace and Lamont Alexander

Social Media Suite/Local TV: SLU coach and student-athletes

2:15-2:40 p.m.

Main Stage: McNeese head coach Lance Guidry

Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: McNeese student-athletes James Tabary and Jammerio Gross-Whitaker

Social Media Suite/Local TV: SFA coach and student-athletes

2:45-3:10 p.m. Main Stage: Lamar head coach Mike Schultz Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Lamar student-athletes Rodney Randle and Matthew Oubre

Social Media Suite/Local TV: McNeese coach and student-athletes

3:15-3:40 p.m.

Main Stage: Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler Main Stage/ESPN3: Sam Houston State student-athletes Jeremiah Briscoe and P.J. Hall

Social Media Suite/Local TV: Lamar coach and student-athletes

3:45-4:10 p.m.

Main Stage: Houston Baptist head coach Vic Shealy Main Stage/ESPN3 Set: Houston Baptist student-athletes Garrett Dolan and Terrance Peters

Social Media Suite/Local TV: SHSU coach and student-athletes

4:15-4:40 p.m. Social Media Suite/Local TV: HBU coach and student-athletes

