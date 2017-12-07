Kentwood Resident Killed in High-Speed Crash on LA 1054

TROOP L NEWS RELEASE

December 7, 2017

Kentwood- At 4:45 AM on Thursday December 7, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a fatal crash on LA 1054 near the intersection of North River Rd. The crash has claimed the life of 21-year-old Kentwood resident, Derek Jerel Martin.

The preliminary on-scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Martin was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on LA 1054. Martin lost control of his vehicle as he negotiated a left hand curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and crashed into a tree. Martin was not restrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. Presently, impairment is not considered a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the fatal crash investigation, Troopers obtained blood samples. The samples will be sent to the lab for analysis. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions. The conversation could be the difference in a serious crash.