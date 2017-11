Amite, LA - (November 21, 2017) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

We need your help! A resident on Cason Road in Independence had his 2014- Black Harley Davidson FLHTCU- stolen from his driveway on November 19, 2017.

The bike has Louisiana License Plate MC570513, with no custom modifications nor decals.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this stolen bike is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.