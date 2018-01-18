TPSO News Release - 1.18 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA – (January 18, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are attempting to identify the two suspects in the attached photographs who are believed to be responsible for burglarizing the coin operated machines at both the Bedico Supermarket 28477 Hwy 22 Bedico La. and Loranger Supermarket 19520 Hwy 40 Loranger La. These burglaries took place in the early morning hours of October 31, 2017, and on January 4, 2018.

Both events were captured on video and indicated that the two suspects came prepared to break into the machines. In October, the suspects where driving a black Jeep Renegade registered in Pennsylvania. The suspects where driving a newer model red or maroon Ford Mustang for the January burglaries.

Anyone with information on these suspects are urged to contact Tangipahoa Parish Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.