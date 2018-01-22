TPSO News Release - 1.22 - Runaway

AMITE, LA – (January 22, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in locating teen runaway, 15-year-old Mackenzie Rose Intagliata of Roseland, LA.

Mackenzie is believed to have left her home around 0400 hours this morning. Information has been obtained that she is more than likely traveling to Dellwood, Missouri, which is suburb of St. Louis with her boyfriend, 15 –year-old Jayvionte Tupac Harris (who goes by his middle name Tupac).

They are more than likely to be in the company of Jayvionte Tupac Harris’s older brother. Unknown name at this time. It is also unknown the type vehicle they are traveling in.

Mackenzie is approximately 5’ tall, 115 pounds, with strawberry-brown curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding Mackenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.