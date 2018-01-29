TPSO News Release - 1.29 Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA – (January 29, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The TPSO’s Burglary Unit is currently requesting assistance in identifying a subject who recently burglarized a vehicle in the North Morrison Blvd area. The subject was observed via video surveillance entering the victim’s car in the early morning hours on January 25, 2018, and removing a wallet.

If anyone recognizes this subject please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.