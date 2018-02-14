TPSO News Release - 2.12 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA – (February 12, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On January 7, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary that occurred on Deborah Dr. in Hammond. Detectives learned that during the course of the burglary, the offender(s) removed several checks for the victim’s personal checkbook for alleged fraudulent use. Since the burglary, 24-year-old Lamontey T. Powell of Wilber Dangerfield Rd. was captured on video entering the Capital One Bank in Hammond, dressed in a blue zipper & button Polo jacket attempting to cash one of the stolen checks. Powell provided photo identification when attempting to cash the check for the amount of $479.00.

Consequently, an arrest warrant has been issued for Powell’s arrest on the charges of possession of stolen property and attempted theft.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Powell is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

We do not have an old booking photo of Powell.