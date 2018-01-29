TPSO News Release - Crime Stoppers 1.29

NATALBANY, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On January 24th, 2017 the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office responded to a compliant regarding a theft and the fraudulent use of two credit cards.

After the initial investigation of the compliant had been completed, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Financial Crimes Unit began the supplemental investigation into the compliant where Detective Travis Pitman developed three suspects. After recovering video surveillance from a convenient store in Natalbany, this trio is wanted by the TPSO for their connection to this crime.

Anyone able to identify any of the subjects in these photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.