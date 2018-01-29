TPSO News Release - Crime Stoppers - Marshall

HAMMOND, LA – (January 26, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in locating 34-year-old Kendrick Marshall.

Marshall is a convicted sex-offender who is wanted by the TPSO for Carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Marshall is also wanted on outstanding warrants including failure to register as a sex offender.

Marshall is about 5’8” tall, weighing around 150 lbs., and was last known to wear his hair in dreads. His last known address was on N. Baham Road off Old Baton Rouge Highway.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.