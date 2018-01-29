TPSO News Release - Crime Stoppers - WANTED

HAMMOND, LA - January 29, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On January 26, 2018, at approximately 11:15 p.m., an unknown male subject kicked open the door to a residence located on East Little Italy Road in Hammond. The subject fled on foot before making entry, possibly due to the homeowner being present.

Deputy Jimmy McGovern relocated to several homes in the area to check for security cameras that may have captured images of the suspect. A nearby residence captured this subject on camera jumping a fence within minutes of the attempted burglary.

The suspect is also believed to be driving a black 4- door car which was seen leaving the area shortly after.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or individual is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.