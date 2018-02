HAMMOND, LA – (January 31, 2018) – Wanted this Wednesday are Hammond residents 31-year-old Jamie Lynn Bridgewater and 25-year-old Lewis Martin Robinson.

Both are wanted by the TPSO on two counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this outstanding duo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.