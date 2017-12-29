TPSO Press Release- Dec 29 - Happy New Year

HAMMOND, LA – (December 29, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to wish you and your family a very happy, blessed, and safe New Year. As residents plan for their New Year's Eve festivities, we would like to take a moment to share with you a few tips for a safe celebration weekend and remind everyone not to drink and DrIvE.

For those who will be ringing in the New Year at parties please be mindful of the following:

- Always park in well-lit areas for your safety.

- Have a pre-planned meeting place in case you are separated from your group.

- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid groups of people who appear to be loitering in parking lots.

- If you plan to consume alcohol, never leave your drink unattended.

- Avoid leaving valuable items in plain sight in a vehicle.

- Always lock your vehicle.

- Have a cell phone available to call for help if needed.

Additionally, "Parents who plan to bring children to a crowded event should place an identification card in their pocket with the child’s name and contact telephone numbers. Teach them to go to the nearest law enforcement officer if they become separated or to dial 911," says Sheriff Edwards.

In conjunction with the national 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign the TPSO is also reminding residents – if you’ve had something to drink, do not drive.

Always drive sober!