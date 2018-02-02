TPSO Press Release- Feb. 2.- Narcotics Arrest

TPSO Deputies arrest 12 subjects on various drug charges after friend steals a car subsequently leading authorities to their location.

HAMMOND, LA – (February 2, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that TPSO deputies seize in excess of 2-pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 14 -grams of heroin, and a large quantity of various forms of drug paraphernalia. “The street value of narcotics seized is easily about $20,000.00,” Sheriff Edwards says.

On February 1, 2018, at around 2:30 p.m., Deputy Chad Woodard and TPSO’s Street Crimes Unit responded to a residence on N. Baptist Rd. in reference to a stolen vehicle where they ended up finding a lot more than a missing car.

As deputies arrived at the N. Baptist Rd. residence, which is known for its illicit criminal activities, Deputy Chad Woodard made his way to the front door and knocked several times. He was soon greeted by an unknown female and the homeowner, 25-year old West Roundtree.

Through conversation with Roundtree, it was learned that the driver of the vehicle in question was indeed inside of the residence. Before entering, deputies requested and Roundtree consented to a searching the residence. Once inside, deputies observed in plain view suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. At this time, all twelve occupants were detained pending investigation.

Consequently, all subjects were taken into custody and charged.

1. 26-year-old Brett Core of Tickfaw, LA – Already on probation for prior convictions was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSII and I, possession of drug paraphernalia,

2. 35-year-old Adam Traylor of Ponchatoula, LA – Charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSI and CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.

3. 22-year-old Rhianna Lindsey of Ponchatoula, LA – Charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSI and CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.

4. 19-year-old Kerra Poche of Hammond, LA., who was just sentenced last week on burglary charges so is now on probation – was additionally charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSII and I, possession of drug paraphernalia.

5. 23-year-old Jade Spier of Springfield, LA – ALSO already on probation, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSII and I, possession of drug paraphernalia.

6. 23-year-old Payton Clements of Prairieville, LA - – Charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSII and I, possession of drug paraphernalia.

7. 33-year-old Christina Collins of Holden, LA - – Charged with possession of CDSII and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8. 38-year-old Zachary Smith of Independence, LA - – Charged with possession of CDSII and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9. 22-year-old Carol George of Metairie, LA – ALREADY on probation, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDSI and CDSII, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.

10. 24-year-old Justin Mata of Hammond, LA – Another on already on probation, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDSI, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and misrepresentation during booking.

11. 35-year-old Jeff McKinney of N. Baptist Rd. - Charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSI and CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.

12. 25-year-old James West Roundtree Jr. of Hammond, LA. - Charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDSI and CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.