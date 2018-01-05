TPSO Press Release- Jan. 5
AMITE, LA – (January 5, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:
The TPSO’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force is pleased to announce the arrest of 35-year-old Shavonda Marie Naules of Hill Lock Court Hammond, LA. relative to an outstanding warrant for a felony theft warrant pursuant to bank fraud in excess of $6000.00 from the Walmart in Amite LA.
Naules was also booked on additional warrants pertaining to issuing worthless check(s), simple criminal damage to property as well as a failure to appear warrant.
The investigation involving Naules is still ongoing and additional charges may follow.