TPSO Press Release- Jan. 5

AMITE, LA – (January 5, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The TPSO’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force is pleased to announce the arrest of 35-year-old Shavonda Marie Naules of Hill Lock Court Hammond, LA. relative to an outstanding warrant for a felony theft warrant pursuant to bank fraud in excess of $6000.00 from the Walmart in Amite LA.

Naules was also booked on additional warrants pertaining to issuing worthless check(s), simple criminal damage to property as well as a failure to appear warrant.

The investigation involving Naules is still ongoing and additional charges may follow.