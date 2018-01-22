Tangipahoa Release 1.22

INDEPENDENCE—Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announces that a portion of Maggio Road will be closed Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26, due to rail improvements.

Miller said Maggio Road will be closed at its intersection with US 51 just south of Lallie Kemp Medical Center for those two days.

Canadian National crews will be changing cross ties at the rail and will follow up with asphalt work to complete the project.

Miller said updates on this and any other road closures in the parish will be posted on the Tangipahoa Parish Government website (www.Tangipahoa.org) and social media channels as well as shared with local media.