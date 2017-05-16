Amite Arts Council to offer summer art camps

The Amite Arts Council will once again offer summer drama and visual art camps to area students.

Both camps are geared for students from 4th to 8th grades. There will be a $5 registration fee for any student enrolled in either camp.

Registration for the camps will begin Monday, May 15. Registration will done by a lottery. The class limit for the drama camp is 16. The limit for the visual art camp is 20. Parents can register their children by going to city hall. To be fair to all those who wish to participate, there will be a drawing on Monday, June 5 to determine who will participate. For example, if there are 15 students registered for the drama camp by June 5, then all of those students will participate. If there are 20 registered, only 16 will participate. The same principal goes for the visual art camp. Special needs children are welcome. But if a special needs child participates, an adult family member may need to be in attendance during the camp.

Christina DeRosier will teach the drama camp, which will be held June 19-23 in the community center. Camp times are from 9 am until 2 pm. On Friday, June 23, the students will perform a play. The public is invited. The time of the play will be announced later. Ms. DeRosier is a talented theatre teacher in St. Tammany Parish and studied acting in New York. She has worked professionally on the stage and in film.

Mia Kaplan is a internationally respected artist with a studio in New Orleans. The visual art camp will be held June 26-30. Camp times will be determined soon. There will be an art show on Friday June 30. The public will be invited. The time for the art show will be announced later.

For more information, call City Hall at 748-8761.