Argument erupts at School Board Meeting

AMITE- The September 5 meeting of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board was more than a little entertaining, with board member Andy Anderson playing guitar and serenading the audience, and board member Betty Robinson and Supt. Mark Kolwe engaging in a heated argument.

At the start of the meeting, Anderson, of Amite, strummed his guitar and sang “Waltz Across Texas With You” as a promotion for donations to the Tropical Storm Harvey flooding in South Texas.

