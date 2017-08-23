Boy Scout Pack 452 enjoys summertime events

Pack 452 located in Kentwood enjoyed many fun activities this summer. The group started the summer with a visit to the Infinity Space Center in Pearlington, MS.

The scouts enjoyed the viewing the many space artifacts which included space suits, rocket engine components, tires, and a moon rock from Apollo 15. They also experienced the many interact exhibits which includes paper airplanes, catapults, and various other interact exhibits.

They next adventure took them to New Orleans to visit the wondrous world of insects and butterflies at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. The scouts got the chance to touch a millipede and take a photo in a “love bug” car. Some scouts, parents and siblings even tried the culinary creations at the Bug Appétit. Scout families enjoyed the Terminix Immersion Theater for a unique movie experience. The scouts completed their Insectarium visit in the butterfly garden when several butterflies landed on the scouts.

