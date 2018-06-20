Candidates for Tangipahoa Parish registrar of voters reduced

AMITE -- The list of candidates for Tangipahoa Parish registrar of voters has been reduced to four following a meeting of the parish council's Registrar Selection Committee on June 18.

The four finalists are Sonya Traylor, Tony Licciardi, Andi Matheu and Willie Johnson, who is serving as interim registrar.

Former Registrar John Russell resigned effected June 1.

All four candidates assured the committee that they will retain current employees of the registrar's office.

Traylor said she would need the experienced workers so that she would be successful as registrar.

Matteu said her long range goal would be to make the registrar's office the face of the parish election process. She also said she believes in diversity in terms of office employees.

Licciardi said a major challenge for the new registrar will be to update the registrar's office. He said he would work to make the procedure transparent and efficient.

"Voting is a behavior. You either do it or you don't," Licciardi said.

What is needed is to motivate people to vote, he said.

Johnson said he is good at managing the registrar's office, where he has worked for about six years. He said managing the office is a very detailed process, and must be approached through teamwork.

The final decision on a registrar will be made by the committee at the June 25 council meeting. -- Reported by Don Ellzey