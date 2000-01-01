Dakota Fitzgerald named 2016 Career Agent of the Year

LOCAL AGENT HONORED- Dakota Fitzgerald was named the 2016 Career Agent of the Year for Louisiana Farm Bureau. Fitzgerald thanked all of his clients, staff, co-workers and family. He is a 2003 graduate of Oak Forest Academy. “I’m looking forward to another great year serving the community in 2017,” Fitzgerald said. Photo submitted.

