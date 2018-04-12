Dr. Green & the Funk Machine will perform this Saturday, April 14 at Hammond Harley-Davidson Dealership's SkullBerry Bash located at 1530 SW Railroad Ave. in Hammond from 11a.m.- 2 p.m. and at the Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson Dealership located at 5853 Siegen Lane from 11a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

Not the typical Northshore Band, Dr. Green & the Funk Machine delivers immediate intoxicating rhythms causing energizing movements to all within hear-shot of their unique original music which is an authentic south Louisiana gumbo of bluesy, funky slap bass, ethereal guitar riffs, potent percussion potions, and spiced with just the right amount of the edgy bari saxophone for that jazz vibe sure to shake off those humdrum blues.

" I think the bari sax sounds like an analog distorted guitar, but cleaner and more defined..love it ," said drummer Dave Fisher in his social media post following their show at Tipitina's, providing an insight into their originality.

Recently performing at Tipitina's during their Homegrown Night 2018 Concert, Dr. Green & the Funk Machine delivered to their unique brand of funk to uptown New Orleans transforming the quiet crowd into dancers wanting more. Twice earlier this year, this band successfully achieved this same positive phenomenon with their mostly original songs and instrumental compositions as well as their covers from Jimmy Hendrix to Primus at Wharton's, formerly The Green Room, on Boston Street in downtown Covington.

Links to their music:

To contact the band:

Call: 985-503-3641

their email: greenfunkmachine@gmail.com

website: http://www.drgreenfunk.com

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/drgreenfunk

@drgreenfunk

Photos by Loretta Joiner