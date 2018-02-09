Family-run business a great asset to area

The cold weather in December and January, along with the snow and ice took many people by surprise and they found themselves unprepared. Thanks to Brandon's Appliance, those people did not have to go far for Propane or Heaters. Brandon's Facebook page kept everyone updated with their hours and that gas was readily available. Brandon Voight started his business in May of 2013, as Brandon's Rent to Own and Wholesale. He sold furniture and appliances.

The business began in a small building on Highway 16 across from Riverside, now Quickway. Brandon was also performing house calls for appliance repairs in addition to the store. He saw a need in the area and transitioned from furniture sales to trailer sales.

"We sold one trailer at a time in the beginning, now I stock 50-60," Brandon said.

He continued to grow his business and added on to the current building. In addition to the new and used household appliances, he began selling grills, heaters, outdoor cooking implements, farm implements, and even deer corn. Brandon will even re-certify propane tanks. All the while his grandfather Harold can be found behind the counter and if he doesn't know, he says with a smile, "Hold on a second and let me call Brandon."

In the next few months, the store will be going through another addition, expected to bring the total square footage to 9,000. Brandon always goes above and beyond for his customers. Daniel Morgan had this review on Brandon's Appliance Facebook page, "Brandon was very honest and answered our questions about our new gas stove. I recommend supporting your small community business. Thanks, Brandon."

Loranger Fire Department's washing machine quit working late in the evening after the department needed to wash gear due to a house fire. The machine had been having problems and was over 13 years old. Brandon was contacted with the issue and delivered a new Speed Queen Washing Machine the very next day, and even removed the defective machine without the fire department having to do anything other than making an initial phone call.

Brandon is a resident of Husser and is married to his high school sweetheart Lauren. They are the proud parents of two girls, Daisy and Hunter. Brandon serves as a member of the Amite Oyster Festival Board.

Brandon's Appliance can be contacted at 985-748-9202 and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Story by Stephanie Morel