FPD#1 approved to purchase four boats

by DON ELLZEY

AMITE- The building of a Tangipahoa Parish Swift Water Rescue Program began in a serious way on February 27 as the board of Fire Protection District No. 1 approved the purchase of four boats to be delivered to participating fire departments.

The board agreed following the August flood to create a Swift Water Rescue Program after fire department volunteers had to rescue several citizens who were being threatened by the fast flowing flood waters.

The four units will be spread throughout the parish. Firefighters volunteering for the program will undergo extensive training.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/