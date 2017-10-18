How to 'fall' in love with cool-season vegetables

Love Broccoli? Broccoli is an easy-to-grow and productive fall vegetable. Transplants are available at area nurseries now and can be planted through mid-October. Space plants 12 to 18 inches apart in rows or beds. The 12-inch spacing will produce smaller heads, but total production is greater because you have more plants.

Broccoli heads are harvested when the largest flower buds in the head are about the size of the head of a kitchen match. After the main head is harvested, the plant will produce side florets, and harvesting can continue for several weeks, often doubling the production of each plant.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/