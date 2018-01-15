Informational meeting at the Amite Branch Library Jan. 16

Informational meeting Tuesday, January 16

at the Amite Branch Library

A tax renewal will be on the March 24 ballot for the Tangipahoa Parish Library.

This millage is not a new tax, it is a renewal and taxes will not go up.

To better inform the public, several towns meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, January 16 at the Amite Library at 5 p.m.

January 29 at the Kentwood Library at 5 p.m.

February 5 at the Loranger Library at 5 p.m.

February 20 at the Ponchatoula Library at 5 p.m.

February 26 at the Independence Library at 5 p.m.

March 1 at the Hammond Library at 5 p.m.

March 17 at the Hammond Library at 10 a.m.