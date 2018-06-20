**** LEWISTON BAPTIST CHURCH CELEBRATES A CENTURY ****

Lewiston Baptist Church has been around for 100 years this month. In honor of this special occasion, there will be a homecoming celebration on Sunday, June 24. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

To take part in this special day, former song leader Reggie Bridges will be leading the music.

Other honored guests will include past preachers who have served at Lewiston Baptist in the past, including, Bro. Lamar Duke, Bro. Steve Dollar, Bro. Chuck Pourciau, and Bro. Leon Carpenter. These men of God will be making their way back to the pulpit to take part in this special occasion.

There will be a potluck dinner on the grounds following the services. Bring a covered dish if you would like.

Bro, Cory Morris, along with the entire congregation of Lewiston Baptist Church wild like to invite everyone to come out and be a part of this very special day.