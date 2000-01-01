Parish library lobbies for revised tax renewal

by DON ELLZEY

INDEPENDENCE- Voter approval of the proposed revised parish library tax that will be on the March 25 election ballot will allow expansion of the Independence Branch Library, one of the newest and possibly nicest branch buildings in the parish.

Parish library Director Barry Bradford told the Independence mayor and aldermen Feb. 14 that the additional revenue from the proposed tax would allow expanding the town library building from 2,600 square feet to about 8,000 square feet.

Bradford said the library system has two parishwide millages, 3 mils and 2.81 mils. The proposal calls for the 3 mil tax to be increased to 5 mils, with no change to the 2.81 mils.

