Portion of South Lewiston closed for emergency repair

KENTWOOD---Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said a portion of South Lewiston Road has been closed as of Sunday in order to complete an emergency repair of a high-pressure gas line.

The road closure impacts South Lewiston in the area 1.1 miles between Green Farm Road and J.T. Conerly Road. Miller said crews anticipate the closure to last between three to five days.

Miller said a pipeline maintenance crew was testing the lines with water when the leak was discovered. The crew indicated that no gas escaped.

Miller encouraged residents to watch the local news and the Tangipahoa Parish Government website and Facebook page for additional updates on this closure.