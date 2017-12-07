Roseland Christmas Parade Time Change

Roseland -- The Town of Roseland will hold it’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9th. Mayor Wanda McCoy and Town Aldermen are inviting everyone to come out and welcome Santa as he arrives to the town.

Cathy McElveen, is being honored as the 2017 Roseland Christmas Parade’s Grand Marshall. Mrs McElveen has worked for 6 years as the beloved Town Clerk of Roseland City Hall under then Mayor Louis Ruffino. She also has worked for 27 years for the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. She has contributed considerably to the betterment of Roseland and to the citizens in the parish. Mayor Wanda McCoy said , “We are very excited to honor Mrs McElveen this year,” she said.” She has been an outstanding member of our communit and deserves to be recognized inthis way.”

Participants may pick up applications at the Town Hall. Floats are asked to pay a fee of $15, trucks $10 and cars and horses $5. Marching groups will be welcomed without a fee.

Due to the colder weather predicted the parade will be earlier than originally planned. Lineup will be at the Old City Hall lat 3:00 pm. The parade will roll at 4:00 pm. The parade will proceed east on Tangipahoa Ave. Then turning south on Hwy. 51 finishing up at the Industrial Park behind the Town Hall.

For more information or to pick up an application to participate in the parade contact:

The Town Hall at 985-748-9063 or email : depsusie@aol.com