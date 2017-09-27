School Board approves allocations for millage

Recommendations for allocation of a three tier 20-mills property tax scheduled for the November 18 ballot was approved by the Tangipahoa Parish School Board during its September 19 meeting.

The recommendations, from the board’s Vision 2020 Commission, were approved by the board in the form of an official resolution, locking in how the proceeds from the taxes will be distributed for the improvement of education in the parish.

Certified teachers will receive a five percent pay raise up to $3,000. Non-certified teachers will not receive a raise.

If Proposition 1 is approved, all employees in the school system will be guaranteed a minimum $8.50 per hour salary. Support personnel will receive a $100 per month raise.

Proposition II will provide money for the repair and upgrade of parish buildings and other infrastructure.

Proposition III would provide revenue to eventually remove all portable buildings from school campuses.

The resolution was approved with only board member opposing. Betty Robinson of Hammond has insisted all along that the board should not consider additional taxes until the federal school desegregation case is decided.

The board approved a recommendation of the Finance Committee to hire the public relations firm of Vellance LLC of Metairie to promote the tax. No other firms were considered. Supt. Mark Kolwe was directed to negotiate a fee with the firm.

Asked prior to the meeting who recommended the lone firm, board President Mike Whitlow said he was not sure.