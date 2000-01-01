School system receives checks from Walmart Corporation

HAMMOND- Checks from Walmart Corp. totaling $176,920 were presented to the Tangipahoa Parish School System by Parish President Robby Miller during the school board’s March 7 meeting.

Of that total, the school system received a check for $18,920, and Champ Cooper School a check for $158,000.

Walmart also makes a donation to the Eighth Ward Volunteer Fire Department at Robert.

Miller said the Hammond Walmart is among the top five Walmart stores nationally for sales.

He said parish government, the school board, parish municipalities and parish chambers of commerce are working together to make Tangipahoa Parish the best place possible to live. Education is probably the most important factor influencing the parish’s growth. He said the Tangipahoa Parish School System is the anchor agency for the parish.

The parish works with the school system through the state Work Force Development (WD) Program to train students and adults to enter the job market. WD has an office at the Parish Government Building in Amite.

