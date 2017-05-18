SLU graduates share talents in joint exhibition

Hammond, LA, May 17, 2017 – The culmination of four years of study in Southeastern Louisiana University’s Art+Design program will be on display for three art graduates as they present their work in a joint exhibition at the Hammond Regional Arts Center.

On display beginning June 2nd through June 30th, "Lion Pride" features the work of three very different artists, each bringing a unique set of talents and experiences to the table. Included in the exhibition are painter, Elliott Stokes; sculptor, Jordan Hartney; and printmaker, Lauryn LeBoeuf. An opening reception with the artists will be held on Friday, June 2nd from 5-8 p.m.

“These three young artists, in addition to being exceptional and talented individuals, are keen observers, critical thinkers, and are the creative voices of their generation,” said Tara Bennett, media coordinator for the HRAC. “I am confident that this first exhibition is only the beginning of their creative success.”

Stokes creativity stems from wishing to further a history of nonverbal communication, finding the daily interactions with people, their interactions with each other, and people with nature produces a creative urge for him to document. He said he is a working contemporary artist who is mostly influenced by contemporary art.

“Neo-expressionism is where I find my largest motivation,” Stokes said. “Three of my favorite artists all studied underneath Joseph Beuys at Düsseldorf University. Beuys was a big proponent of Neo-expressionism who believed every person is an artist. Seeing his work in person greatly influenced me. Three of his students: Anselm Kiefer, Gehart Richter, and George Baselitz are three of my favorite artists of today and greatly influence me as a painter, specifically with their manipulations of materials to produce effective, thought-provoking, visually stimulating artwork which usually ventures into taboo subjects. American contemporary artist, Christopher Wool, has largely influenced me in the way I utilize my landscape and my photography to influence my artwork and narratives.”

Hartney prefers to work in the sculpture arena and explains her creativity stems from an intuitive space and a philosophical background.

“As I’m expanding my studies, I am focused more on exploring abstract artists,” Hartney said. “I really do not have a particular influence, though most of my undergrad work was supported by concepts found in Russian Constructivism.”

Since graduation, Hartney has been spending her time sketching and investigating different materials for grad school. She’ll be attending the California College of the Arts in the fall to pursue her MFA.

“I am currently focused on understanding futuristic concepts,” Hartney said. “This is something that definitely stimulates my mind.”

Stokes has been spending the past few months extensively traveling, so his artwork has been limited to two-dimensional sketching and photography, with some painting.

“I strongly believe in the fundamentals of working every day as an artist, so, for the most part, I've been working in my sketchbooks with charcoal, ink, and pastels,” Stokes said. “I love making books and filling them with drawings and writings and other collage materials I come across. At the end of my trip, I will go through and hopefully be able to curate a selection of photos from my trip and look for uncommon themes that seem to be universal in my photos.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular hours of the HRAC, located across from the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts:12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, contact the gallery at (985) 542-7113.