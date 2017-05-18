SOUTHEASTERN LSBDC TO HOST SEMINAR ON FRANCHISE OWNERSHIP

HAMMOND – The Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) at Southeastern Louisiana University will host a seminar on franchising in Covington May 25, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Co-sponsored by FranNet and Northshore SCORE, the free program, titled “Meet the Franchisors,” will be held at the Holiday Inn, located at 45 Louis Prima Dr.

“Are you considering business ownership and ready to explore your opportunities?” asked Sandy Summers, assistant director of the Southeastern SBDC. “Meet face-to-face with leading franchisors who are ready to expand in this area.”

Summers said attendees will experience keynote presentations from some of the top franchise concepts expanding in Louisiana; connect one-on-one with top local and national franchise executives; learn financing strategies to leverage success and how to finance a business; learn how to take control of life and income through business ownership; and connect with a FranNet franchise consultant to help find the right business.