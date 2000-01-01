St. Helena Parish Weekly Police Report

JESSICA PRIMEAUX

On March 31, Joseph Adam Eaton, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested and charged with sexual oral battery.

On April 1, Timothy Taylor, a 42-yearold white male, was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder times 2, hate crimes times 2, resisting a police officer with force and violence times 2 and violation of registration provisions.

