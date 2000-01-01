State to offer home repair grants for flood victims

AMITE- Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announces that flood victims will soon be able to apply for home repair grants offered through the State of Louisiana.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force, in conjunction with the State’s Office of Community Development, will soon be qualifying eligible property owners for grant assistance for eligible home repairs related to damage from the 2016 floods.

Miller said this application process is strictly through the state.

