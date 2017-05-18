Tangipahoa Parish students earn degrees from ULM
The following students were awarded degrees on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the University of Louisiana Monroe Spring 2017 Commencement.
TANGIPAHOA
Amite: Evans Ray Glasgow III, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy.
Hammond: Ashley Audrey Antoinette Bridgewater, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Ashley Marie DePaula, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy‡; Ciara Brooke Kraft, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Jordan Rani Powell, Master of Public Administration in Public Administration.
Kentwood: Jon Chase King, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy•; Taylor LeeAnn Sharkey, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology•; Megan Elizabeth Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene•.
‡ = Summa Cum Laude † = Magna Cum Laude • = Cum Laude
