Wreaths Across America Ceremony December 14

The annual Wreaths Across America, Veteran Wreath Military Ceremony, arrives in Amite on December 14. Ceremony at Amite Wal-Mart from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. and includes live music. This ceremony is to honor our fallen, past and present military. For more information, please contact Melissa Wallace at 985-286-9324. Veteran and Non-veteran bikers are welcome to join in the escort. Meet at the MS/LA Tourist Info Center on I-55 Southbound at 11:30 a.m. Find on Facebook at: Veteran Wreath Military Ceremony.