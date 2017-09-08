TPSO: Body found on Stafford Road in Tickfaw

***UPDATE*** in investigation - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that a preliminary autopsy report revealed that the victim of this investigation did not die as the result of foul play. Results revealed that the victim’s death was the effect of a self inflected means.

"Our prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. "

TICKFAW, LA – (September 8, 2017) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to determine what happened to a man that was found dead lying beside a vehicle on Stafford Rd. near HWY 442 yesterday afternoon.

The body of a 25-year-old black male was discovered yesterday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. by a TPSO deputy when he stopped to check an abandoned vehicle located several feet off of the roadway on Stafford Rd.. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed the unresponsive male on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, the events leading up to the victim’s death are still unclear. The investigation is on-going and foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.