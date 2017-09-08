TPSO: Partnership Offers Sex Offender Notification Program To Alert Parents

HAMMOND, LA – (September 8, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and the Tangipahoa Parish School Board deploys the “Teaching Awareness To School Kids” (T.A.S.K.) program in conjunction with OffenderWatch Initiative (OWI) as part of a concerted effort to prevent sexual abuse against citizens.

Parents and guardians of children in Tangipahoa Parish should expect their children to receive and bring home a brochure detailing specifics of the T.A.S.K. Program. Parents are being asked to review the content of the brochure with their children, and have an honest discussion with them regarding the dangerous reality of sexual abuse and the preventative measures that can be taken to prevent it. The (T.A.S.K.) program is a 3 step email registration process. Upon completion of the program, and with parental assistance, children will print a map of their local area, sign it, and submit it to their teacher. Once the assignment has been completed, children will receive a safety prize from a local sponsor. In Tangipahoa Parish, the Berry Patch Café, located in Hammond, LA, will be providing children with a free order of beignets. If parents think they may have already signed up, they can perform a search on offenderwatch.com and print map of sex offenders in their area to submit back to school for their child to receive a prize.

In Tangipahoa Parish there are 319 published sex offenders. Do You Know Your Neighborhood? We want parents to be informed in their neighborhood. The process is fast, easy and free at www.offenderwatch.com

“We believe that keeping families informed of sex offenders moving into their neighborhood is an important part of keeping our citizens safe and protected from potential threats to their families. This partnership allows us to do that in an easy, free way,” says Sheriff Edwards.

Generous donors and sponsors like the Berry Patch Café, Whitney Bank, and Ross Downing Chevrolet make the T.A.S.K. program possible. To see how you can help by becoming a sponsor or donor of this valuable program in your community, please visit: OffenderWatchInitiative.org/donate

OWI is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to increasing public awareness of registered sex offenders through education, community notification, and improving relations between the public and law enforcement. More info at: OffenderWatchInitiative.org/about