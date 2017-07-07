Tangipahoa Parish road closures next week

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announces that three local roadways will be closed early next week for improvements.

Tangipahoa Parish Road crews will be zeroing in on several local roads that are in desperate need of repair next week, and as a result, travelers will need to make plans to detour around the following areas while work is ongoing:

*Guiteau Mills Road will be closed starting Monday, July 10, for culvert replacement and repairs. Crews have marked off a detour for motorists to access while work is ongoing. Weather permitting, the job should take three days to complete.

*Old U.S. 51 at Holden Circle will be closed on Monday, July 10, for patching. No traffic will be allowed in the area at that time.

*Patti Road will experience periodic closures on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily as crews overlay that route.

Miller encourages motorists in these areas to plan to use alternate routes, if at all possible.

Updates on local road conditions and closure notices are posted on the Tangipahoa Parish Government website (www.Tangipahoa.org) as well as on the TPG social media channels.