TPSO - Crime Stoppers 12.14

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify this person.

PONCHATOULA, LA – (December 14, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The TPSO’s Burglary Division is asking for your assistance in identifying this subject. He is possibly the subject who burglarized a residence on HWY 22 in Ponchatoula on July 24, 2017.

Anyone able to identify this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.