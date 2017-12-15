TPSO - Crime Stoppers 12.14

Fri, 12/15/2017 - 7:59am mattsurcouf

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify this person.

PONCHATOULA, LA – (December 14, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The TPSO’s Burglary Division is asking for your assistance in identifying this subject. He is possibly the subject who burglarized a residence on HWY 22 in Ponchatoula on July 24, 2017.

Anyone able to identify this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2017