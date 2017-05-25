https://www.consumeraffairs.com/

ConsumerAffairs Flood Insurance Guide Helps Consumers Make Smarter Decisions

May 25, 2017 - ConsumerAffairs created a buyers guide to help consumers make smarter decisions when purchasing flood insurance. The guide is filled with reviews, expert resources and information to educate consumers on flood insurance.

ConsumerAffairs flood insurance guide offers free access to verified reviews allowing people to read first-hand experiences before deciding on a flood insurance company.

A snapshot of the guide includes:

Different types of flood insurance

Special features & different types

Consumer profiles

Flood insurance terms and acronyms

Verified consumer and expert reviews

For more information, go to: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/insurance/flood-insurance/

