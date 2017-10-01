Hayden Road closed Monday thru Wednesday for overlay

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announces that Hayden Road east of Amite will be closed to thru-traffic Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct.. 4, for overlay work.

Miller said Hayden Road will be closed as overlay crews work in that area. Barricades will be posted, and the closure is planned from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Residents who live in the construction zone will be allowed in and out; however, thru-traffic will be prohibited during the closure, Miller said.

Updates on local road conditions and closure notices are posted on the Tangipahoa Parish Government website (www.Tangipahoa.org) as well as on the TPG social media channels.