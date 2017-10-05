Independence man faces 500 counts of child pornography

INDEPENDENCE- On Thursday, May 4, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime unit, along with Homeland Security and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Brad Phillips, 30, of Independence.

Phillips, who owns and operates Angie’s Bar & Grill outside of town limits, is charged with 500 counts of child pornography: 250 counts involving juveniles age 13 and above, and 250 counts dealing with children under age 13. Angie’s Bar is closed until further notice.

According to a spokesperson for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be added. Phillips was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and remains there under a $1 million bond. His case will go to the local district attorney, who will determine the next step in his sentencing. Landry said he is pushing for the maximum sentence possible.

People in the Independence community are shocked by the news. Independence Mayor Angelo Mannino said it was emotional for many in town. Mannino, who knows Phillips’ family, was personally very surprised to learn about the charges.