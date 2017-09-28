Independence teen missing

INDEPENDENCE, LA - (September 27, 2017) - We need your help! 16- year- old Brianna Cooper of Independence, LA. ran away from home on September 17, 2017, and has not returned. Her family and friends are worried about her!

Brianna spoke with her brother via telephone September 22, 2017, however has still not returned home. Brianna is 16, 4'11" tall with brown hair, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green shirt.

Brianna is from Independence and has someone very special at home needing her care.

If anyone has seen Brianna or knows where she may be staying is asked to contact TPSO Detective Suanne Guaraggi at 985-345-6150.