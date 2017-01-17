Meeting in Tangipahoa will introduce program for students who want to return to school

HAMMOND, Louisiana — A meeting will be held in Tangipahoa Parish to introduce residents to a new program aimed at helping teenagers and young adults who left school before earning a diploma.

The Tangipahoa Parish Graduation Alliance is an initiative for people between the ages of 14 and 20 who don’t yet have a high school diploma or GED. Graduation Alliance students are paired with a personal mentor, 24-7 tutors and a local advocate dedicated to helping them overcome whatever obstacles have previously stood in the way of academic success.

The program is free and flexible — students complete all of their coursework on a wireless-enabled laptop computer which is also provided free of charge.

“We give our students everything they need to reach their graduation goal,” said Jessica Cain, the program manager over Graduation Alliance programs throughout Louisiana. “All we’re asking for in return is that they work hard and refuse to give up.”

The open house meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Hammond High Magnet School. Students, family members and supporters are all welcome to come, ask questions and pick up information about enrollment, Cain said.

In addition to an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, Graduation Alliance students have a chance to earn certifications in employability skills, financial math and digital literacy.

“Most of the students who come to us already know quite well how challenging it can be to find good work without a diploma,” said Deborah O’Brien, the program’s chief learning officer. “The truth is, though, that even with a diploma it can be hard to differentiate yourself from other job seekers. These certifications help you stand out in a crowd.”

Hammond High Magnet School is located at 45168 River Road in Hammond.

For more information about the open houses, or to check to locations of other programs throughout Louisiana, call 888-615-6115.