Miller urges motorists to exercise caution as Club Deluxe Road widening project in Hammond begins

HAMMOND—After nearly 10 years of planning, the long-sought Club Deluxe Road widening project is now underway, and Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller asks motorists to use care in that area, as contractors begin preliminary work toward the expansion project.

Miller said that as early as this Thursday, Sept. 14, work will begin on the south side of Club Deluxe, as contractors begin clearing and grubbing along the roadway. Once the south side is completed, the contractor will begin clearing and grubbing along the north side of Club Deluxe. The entire process should take approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

While the road will not be closed during this period, heavy equipment will be on and off the road at different times, and Miller said that will likely result in minor traffic delays.

Miller reminds motorists to exercise caution in these construction zones.

Updates on local road conditions and closure notices are posted on the Tangipahoa Parish Government website (www.Tangipahoa.org) as well as on the TPG social media channels.