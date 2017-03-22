No Refusal Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Tangipahoa Parish

On Friday, March 24th, 2017, the Louisiana State Police will conduct a No Refusal DWI Checkpoint in Tangipahoa Parish. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 10:00 pm and will be manned by Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L.

Every year on the highways across the state of Louisiana; numerous people are killed or injured by impaired drivers. Sobriety checkpoints are an effective enforcement tool serving as a deterrent to impaired and drunken driving. The task of stopping these impaired drivers is a joint effort of law enforcement agencies and the public. The public can play an important role in the reduction of crashes caused by impaired drivers by never allowing an impaired driver to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and reporting dangerous drivers to law enforcement. Contact the Louisiana State Police by dialing *LSP or (*577) on your cell phone to report impaired drivers and dangerous roadway conditions.